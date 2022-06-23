Two Amazing Kentucky Waterparks To Add To Your Summer Bucket List [PHOTOS]

It's HOT! Summer was made to be spent in the shade or a big ole' waterpark where you can splash around or relax by a pool. We've found two Kentucky Waterparks to add to your list.

THE COVE

The Cove is located in Louisa, Kentucky and it's awesome. According to their Facebook page;

Inflatable water park, beach activities and kayak rentals. Concession stand with a variety of choices.

You even have the option to have parties and rent the place out if you so desire.

There is so much room to swim and play on the inflatables.

You can have a picnic on the beach or relax in beach chairs while the kids swim.

This giant inflatable tube looks like a blast.

If you're more of an adventurist you can take out one of the kayaks or bring a group and make a day of it.

The reviews are even awesome;

Couldn't ask for a nicer place to spend a hot summer day!! Tons of stuff to do with the cheapest prices around!!! You can tell the new owners put a lot of work into making this a great affordable place for families!!-Lerenda Hayton

Absolutely one of the best places to go for family fun in this area. Great prices and environment, my kids and I went two days in a row and they still wanted to go back for a third. The concession stand has great food for amazing prices, the pizza is homemade fresh pizza and probably one of the best I have ever eaten. Will definitely be going back soon!!!!-Greg Elliott Visited the Cove and OMG, what a change. New inflatables, water slide, games, WiFi, music, newly built concession stand, shelters, beach chairs and umbrellas.I even noticed the road had been reconstructed to accommodate emergency vehicles. I was informed the lifeguards were deep water certified. WOW! When you visit don’t leave until you try the pizza and homemade lemonade. Great job guys! -Linda Whitt

KARST BEACH

Karst Beach is located in Cave City, Kentucky at Jellystone Park Mammoth Cave.

Karst is a 2.3-acre lake with a large shallow end for swimming wibit, an inflatable obstacle course, and you can even camp at Jellystone or visit as a guest for the day.

They also have a mini-golf course, playgrounds, and an arcade!

You never know who you might find lounging by the pool.

Unfortunately, the waterslide is closed this summer but there are tons of magically fun things to do.