One of Kentucky's biggest yard sales is back! Highway 41 and parts of 41A in Western Kentucky will be a pickers' paradise this weekend. It's 150 miles long and spans 26 cities. Roadside bargains, delicious food, sales for antique lovers, and sightseeing galore, the yard sale offers something for everyone. We have the official map and many vendors that will take part.

Who doesn't love a good bargain? Every year people clean out their homes and head to their front lawns along the Highway 41 corridor. This isn't your typical yard sale. You'll be stopping along the way to check out all of the treasures. My Mom loved a good flea market and hitting up yard sales. She would get lost for hours/days and then come home broke! It's easy to do with so much to choose from. She would love the Highway 41 Yard Sale. I think you will too.

Highway 41 Yard Sale

How does the saying go? "Someone's Trash is Someone's Treasure". You can hit Highway 41 from the Indiana State line to the Tennessee State line this weekend to shop until you drop. There will be hundreds of vendors and booths along the route waiting for you on June 24th and June 25th, 2022. At this extraordinary sale, there will be collectibles, furniture, cookware, dishes, antiques, toys, children's clothing and adult clothing, books and so much more! Everything but the kitchen sink will be available to purchase. Who doesn’t love a bargain? And, what one person may think is worthless may be cherished by another. Tons of great items will be priced to sell.

Come hungry as many food vendors will be set up along the route or eat at the many local restaurants! Various farmers will also be set up along the way selling fresh fruit, veggies, honey, jams, and more. #supportlocal

Muti-Vendors and Multi-Family Yard Sales

Along the route, there'll be many big sales with vendors, families, and businesses coming together. Here are some that were posted on the Highway 41 Yard Sale Facebook page. Plan your stops from Henderson to Guthrie so you don't miss a thing.

HENDERSON:

- Baker Chiropractic lot at 319 8th St. (Multi-Family)

SEBREE:

- Odds & Ends at Odds & Ends 711 U.S. Highway 41N (Vendors)

HANSON:

- 3581 Tucker Schoolhouse Rd. (Multi-Family)

PROVIDENCE:

- 110 Zimmerman Ave. (Multi-Family Subdivision Sale)

MADISONVILLE:

- Hobo Mickey’s at 2320 South Main

- Clarks True Value at 624 South Main

- 711 Boyce St. (2 Families)

- Finders Keepers at 1092 Thornberry Dr.

- 101 Shamrock Dr. (2 former antique dealers)

- Madisonville First Assembly of God at 3406 Hanson Rd (Multi-Family)

- 1216 McLeod Ln. (2 Family)

EARLINGTON:

- 333 N. McEuen Ave. (Multiple antique/vintage dealers)

NORTONVILLE:

- 64 Pendley Rd. (4 Family Yard Sale)

DIXON:

- 176 Lakeview (Multiple Family Sales)

HOPKINSVILLE:

- 3610 Madisonville Rd. (Multi-Family)

Support the Madisonville Marching Maroons

Get ready to explore all of the sales at homes, businesses, vendors, and farms along Highway 41. It's going to be a beautiful weekend to shop, shop, shop! Have fun and be safe along the way.

HIGHWAY 41 YARD SALE MAP

