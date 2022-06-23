Occasionally when I scroll through social media, I will see something that just stops me in my tracks. When that happens, I immediately screenshot whatever it is. I do this for two reasons. #1- I have a sort of "bucket list" compilation of photos stored on my phone. They serve as reminders of "Hey, Chad. Remember! You need to do this or visit this place sometime." #2- Those photos also remind me of things I want to write about to remind you "Hey, remember. YOU should do this or visit this place sometime."

In this particular case, I am up for a road trip if you are! My friend Josh Moore, who works at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari , just took a trip up to Chicago to catch the musical SIX. Add that to your "bucket list" too, by the way. In March, I saw it on Broadway and thought it was bloody brilliant. Josh loved it too when he saw it last weekend in Chicago. It's infectious, hysterical fun.

While Josh was visiting Windy City, he stopped by what I think just may be heaven on Earth. Did you know that there's a coffee shop in Chicago called the Nutella Cafe?? Courtesy of Josh, here's a look inside.

Are you paying close attention? Are you seeing what I'm seeing? Endless Nutella-themed foods, desserts and snacks.

In the event you're unfamiliar with Nutella, here's a primer.

Now, if that photo of the counter didn't whet your appetite, let's try this. Josh sent me some pics of the foods he tried while he was there.

Those are the Nutella Cafe's "5th Anniversary" pancakes- served with Nutella and whipped cream. I think my tongue just rolled out of my face and onto the floor. As it rolled back up, it may have grazed this . . .

That's one of the cafe's waffles with Nutella, strawberries, blueberries, and whipped cream. And, naturally, Josh had to rub it in. He said, "It was, of course, delicious!"

Josh joined us on the morning show to chat about his Nutella adventure.

Oh, and here's a fun fact. At the Nutella Cafe, you can buy a little jar of Nutella and they'll put your name on it. As Josh suggested, think of those custom Coca-Cola bottles that were in circulation a couple of years ago.

If you're ever in Chicago and want to try the Nutella Cafe, it's located at 189 North Michigan Avenue. You can also LIKE their official Facebook page.

If you want an even closer look inside, check this out. When the cafe opened a few years ago, Chicago Magazine shared fun video tour on YouTube.