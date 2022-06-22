Pickleball lovers rejoice! As the sport continues to explode, the Daviess County Fiscal Court just added six new pickleball courts on the east side of Owensboro. They're open to the public, so grab your paddle and pickleball and get ready to play.

CANVA CANVA loading...

I've always loved to play tennis, but I've never tried pickleball. I have many friends that love to play with family and friends, but I've never picked up a paddle. One thing that makes it appealing is that anyone can play. From young kids to senior citizens, it's a fun sport for everyone. It's become one of the fastest-growing sports in the country for those reasons and more! Do you play?

Get our free mobile app

CANVA CANVA loading...

What is Pickleball?

Have you never played pickleball? You're not alone! It's becoming one of the fastest-growing sports around, so you've probably heard of it by now. Because it's pretty low impact, pickleball is fun for players of all ages and a great way to get some exercise. A simple way to describe the sport is that it's similar to tennis. You basically whack a pickleball back and forth over a net. The team at pickleball.com gives us a more in-depth description.

Pickle-ball® is played on a badminton-sized court: 20’ x 44.’ The ball is served diagonally (starting with the right-hand service square), and points can only be scored by the side that serves.

Players on each side must let the ball bounce once before volleys are allowed, and there is a seven-foot no-volley zone on each side of the net, to prevent “spiking.” The server continues to serve, alternating service courts, until he or she faults. The first side scored eleven points and led by at least two points wins. Pickle-ball® can be played with singles or doubles.

By far the best explanation video I’ve watched regarding scoring and playing. Awesome illustration. Thank you! - Anthony M

Excellent. I just received my paddles and balls today and have never played so I had no clue of the basic rules. Great video for my wife and me before we step out onto the court! - RichC1524

Great breakdown in explaining the rules. I love tennis and want to play pickleball now after watching some gameplay videos. The transition from tennis to pickleball should be quite easy. - Bflo23

CANVA CANVA loading...

What Equipment is Needed to Play Pickleball?

The necessary equipment to play pickleball is quite simple. All you really need is pickleball paddles, a pickleball, good tennis shoes, and comfortable clothes. If you're interested in playing pickleball, it takes a pretty small investment to play the sport.

CANVA CANVA loading...

New Pickleball Courts in Daviess County

Ross Lee, the Director of Daviess County Parks & Recreation, made the exciting news on social media yesterday. The Daviess County Fiscal Court partnered with the City of Owensboro to make the dream a reality. Six new pickleball courts just opened at Yellow Creek Park. They're open to the public and have lights so you can play at night. Dedicated officials always want to give residents fun things to do in town. So, grab your pickleball and paddle, and get ready to play!

ANGEL WELSH ANGEL WELSH loading...

Yellow Creek Park Location

Yellow Creek Park is located off of KY 144 in Thruston, Kentucky. The 152.4-acre park has entertainment galore! From covered bridges, beautiful hiking trails, and a stocked lake, to recreational opportunities, there's something for everyone at Yellow Creek Park. Every year hundreds of bluegrass enthusiasts hit the park for Romp. It's the biggest bluegrass festival in the country! Yellow Creek Park makes a beautiful backdrop for family photos. You can bring family and friends to enjoy a party at one of the many outdoor pavilions the park offers. It's a beautiful retreat from city life.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...