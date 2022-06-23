Black Cat Constantly Overlooked at Indiana Shelter Hopes To Be Someone’s Lucky Charm [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society.

Meet Nico!

Hey, I’m Nico, a handsome 3-year-old panther. You might have met me in the open cat room at VHS before – I love talking to guests and will even be your shadow once I’ve met you a few times. Did you know that black cats are the most surrendered color of the cat and are usually the least likely to get adopted? Why? Well… We don’t tend to photograph well, making it difficult to lure you in with my beautiful features when you see me online; Superstition. Yes, some folks still associate me with bad luck (even though I’d be your lucky charm!); We just don’t stand out to adopters the way our fellow calicos and multi-colored kitties do. Don’t pass me up, though! I’m so soft to pet and I promise you will not be disappointed! My adoption fee is $80 and includes my neuter, microchip, and vaccinations. Visit me at the Vanderburgh Humane Society or apply online at vhslifesaver.org

What's going on at the VHS?

Remember Rose?

Remember Rose? She survived being hit by a car and required 10 weeks of splint therapy in order to walk again. Rose is now in week 10 of therapy and you helped her get here! She still has some healing before she'll be ready for adoption, but she is on her way!

Please consider helping other homeless pets like her by donating today . - VHS

