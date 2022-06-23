Tennessee Pup Caught Slurping His Mom’s Slushy & His Reaction Is Hilarious

A Tennessee Golden Retriever got caught red-pawed or should we say blue-tongued by his owner after stealing her slushy and we can't stop laughing!

MEET LILY THE SLUSHY STEALING PUP

Miss Lily is a 7-month-old Golden Retriever Pup from Tennessee. To her family, she is Lil bug and the sweetest pup you'll ever meet A Facebook post of Lily recently went viral after her momma caught her stealing her Hawaiian ice. Here's how her momma, Rhonda, described what happened;

I live in a very rural area. We have an icy truck.

It was especially hot on this day so I got the biggest icy they had and then went into a store to get her and sky( my other little fuzzy baby) a water before taking them to Fall Creek Falls State Park.

I only got a water and paid cash so I wasn’t in there very long at all. When I came out Lil bug was sitting on the passenger side looking out the front windshield and she wouldn’t even make eye contact I had a hard time taking the pic because I was laughing so hard.

I always leave my car my car running with the heat or air on and the radio, lock the doors and take the key. It’s not like the car was hot and she was dying of thirst lol

A SPECIAL GIFT TURNED FAMILY MEMBER

Rhonda told us her son had a horrible wreck in November that he never should have lived through. Lily was a gift for him and has ended up being a beloved member of the whole family. How could you not love this precious pup?

Rhonda says;

She can be full-on playing with other dogs

and as soon as you pick her up, she

melts into your arms until you put her down.

Lily is one lucky pup to have such a wonderful family and they are sure blessed to have one amazing pup.