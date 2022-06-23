Tennessee Pup Caught Slurping His Mom’s Slushy & His Reaction Is Hilarious
A Tennessee Golden Retriever got caught red-pawed or should we say blue-tongued by his owner after stealing her slushy and we can't stop laughing!
MEET LILY THE SLUSHY STEALING PUP
Miss Lily is a 7-month-old Golden Retriever Pup from Tennessee. To her family, she is Lil bug and the sweetest pup you'll ever meet A Facebook post of Lily recently went viral after her momma caught her stealing her Hawaiian ice. Here's how her momma, Rhonda, described what happened;
It was especially hot on this day so I got the biggest icy they had and then went into a store to get her and sky( my other little fuzzy baby) a water before taking them to Fall Creek Falls State Park.
A SPECIAL GIFT TURNED FAMILY MEMBER
Rhonda told us her son had a horrible wreck in November that he never should have lived through. Lily was a gift for him and has ended up being a beloved member of the whole family. How could you not love this precious pup?
Rhonda says;
She can be full-on playing with other dogs
and as soon as you pick her up, she
melts into your arms until you put her down.
Lily is one lucky pup to have such a wonderful family and they are sure blessed to have one amazing pup.