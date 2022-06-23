This has got to be one of the most bizarre critters I have ever seen. At first glance, it kinda looks like a crawfish. At another glance, it kinda looks like a cockroach. By my third glance, I'm convinced it's something that Satan created while he was bored one day. It is none of those things. It is actually a cricket - a rather common, but elusive species called the Mole Cricket. Now, I am usually pretty good around bugs, but there is something about this insect that absolutely creeps me out - and knowing that this one was found here in Evansville is NOT helping at all. Let's take a close look, shall we?

Mole Cricket Facebook/Jasmine Folz loading...

The Name is a Perfect Fit

I still can't believe how much the front half of this thing looks like a freaking mole. I mean, it looks like two completely different insects were combined into one. It looks like someone cut the mole part in half and then found some kind of winged roach-looking insect and glued it to the back of the mole part. Viola - you have a Mole Cricket (I'm still not convinced Satan didn't have something to do with this).

Mole Cricket ncturfbugs.wordpress.ncsu.edu loading...

What You Really Want to Know - Is It Dangerous?

No, mole crickets are not dangerous to humans. In fact, most of us will probably never even see one - this is the first one I've seen in my 46 years on Earth. Mole crickets are usually underground, doing their mole thing, and not worrying about us at all - and most of them are herbivores. And yes, they look huge in these pictures, but they really aren't that big - up to two inches at the most.

What Else Should I Know?

Well, according to Wikipedia, in Zambia, mole crickets are thought to bring good fortune, and folks in Latin America say mole crickets can predict rain. Here in Evansville, Indiana, the presence of mole crickets (in my presence) means I'm gonna need to change my pants.

Get our free mobile app

Oh yeah, male mole crickets also have a song they use to attract the ladies, and it goes a little something like this...

You're welcome. Sweet dreams!

Here are some more "unique" things Indiana has to offer...

See 11 Unique Attractions You'll Only Find in Indiana The website, RoadsideAmerica.com, which keeps tabs on the more unique attractions each state has to offer, lists 75 attractions for Indiana. The following 11 are the ones I found to be the most interesting and hope to see in person with my own eyes one of these days.