Rough River Dam State Park Beach Closed Until Further Notice

Late yesterday afternoon Rough River Dam State Resort Park announced it would be closing the beach until furth notice. Here's what we know.

WHERE IS ROUGH RIVER DAM STATE PARK BEACH?

The beach is located inside Rough River Dam State Park right in the front as you drive in. It's a great beach for families to enjoy the summer in a smaller setting. The park is open to guests of the resort and even the public. It's a great beach and so much fun. There is sand and allows for folks to layout, have a picnic, and kids can even play at the park.

WHY IS THE BEACH CLOSED?

According to their Facebook page, they cited these reasons from the Health Department;

The Health Department has temporarily closed our beach at Rough River Dam State Resort Park.

Here are a few things that were stated, and what is being done about the items:

• Buoy line almost underwater (working on getting back up) • Bathroom lighting ( We are checking back with the health department on what is needed here) • No lifeguard on duty- We have not had a lifeguard in a very long time at the state park beach so this is under question. • No lifeguard chair (same as mentioned before regarding lifeguard) • Marked for problems with “First Aid kits and lifesaving equipment” (checking with the health department on what is needed here to fix that. • Marked us because the emergency phone went to Front Desk and to 911. (was corrected yesterday afternoon)

They are working closely with the Kentucky Department of Parks and the Health Department to get all of the issues resolved and open the beach in a safe capacity as soon as possible.

Park employees stated only their beach at Rough River Dam State Park is closed and you can still swim at other beaches on Rough River.

