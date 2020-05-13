Trading in Caps and Gowns for Doughnuts Thanks to Krispy Kreme

I would never wish missing senior year of college or high school on anyone. That’s where some of my favorite memories come from. However, there is a lot of support going around for the senior class of 2020. With that support comes some pretty good perks. Here is one sweet example.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free dozen doughnuts to the graduating class of 2020. They call it the “Graduate Dozen”. Three rows of delicious donuts spelling out “2020”. First off, you had me at free donuts. If you are a high school or college senior it is really easy to claim your free dozen doughnuts on May 19th. Just go to any participating locations and bring any one of these items with you:

Cap and gown with 2020 tassel

Class of 2020 apparel (t-shirt, sweatshirt, etc.)

2020 letterman jacket featuring senior status

2020 class ring

Graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID

Student photo ID featuring senior status

Other Class of 2020 senior swag

Now, if you aren’t a graduating senior don’t worry because you can still get the “Graduate Dozen” May 18th through May 24th. You just have to pay for it…sorry. Is it bad that I kind of, possibly want to use two of my brothers graduating this year to my advantage...? I mean I’ll share.

All joking aside, it is really cool to see that businesses are having special promotions for graduating seniors. You usually don’t forget the time you graduated but I feel like this year will be really hard to forget.