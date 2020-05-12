Go Inside This Beautiful Indiana Cottage That Has Everyone Talking

There's an Indiana home that has gotten everyone talking on Facebook about how elegant and beautiful it is. You have to see it for yourself.

The house is located in Fort Wayne, Indiana. It was built around 1935 and has 2,734 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and sits on on 0.29 acre. According to Google Maps, it was completely remodeled after 2011. This is what it looked like in 2011.

Google Maps

The home was on the market listed at $249,900 but has since sold since it got a lot of attention on social media. You might be wondering how that home was worth that much. Well, this house got an extreme makeover making it worth every penny. Once you see what the home looks like now, you can imagine that it sold rather quickly.

Take a look inside 2540 Terrace Road, and get ready to be insanely jealous of its new owners.