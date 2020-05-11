UPDATE: MONDAY, MAY 11TH AT 5:18 P.M.

A spokesperson for the Evansville Police Department stated that Ms. Horne had been located.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Evansville Police Department is asking for your help locating a woman they say hasn't been seen or heard from since December 10th, 2019.

According to a statement from the EPD, Cynthia Mae Horne was last seen leaving the Golden Living Center in Newburgh. An unnamed witness claims they don't recall what Horne was wearing when they saw her that day, but they do remember her needing the assistance of a walker and using oxygen.

If you have any information that can can help authorities locate her, contact Evansville Police Department Detective Whitler at 812-436-4016.

[Source: Evansville Police Department Press Release]