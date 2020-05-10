Sweet & Spicy Sausage and Peppers is an Easy, Delicious Mess

This Sweet and Spicy Sausage and Peppers recipe is a favorite of mine at home mainly because it tastes sooooo good, and because its super versatile. You can change ingredients depending on your diet, you can toss everything in baking dish and make it in the oven, or make an aluminium foil pouch and toss it on the grill, or over a campfire during a relaxing weekend of camping.

Ingredients

1 pound smoked sausage*

1 large onion

2-3 bell peppers

1-2 jalapeno peppers (remove the seeds for less heat)

1 - 10 ounce jar of sweet and sour sauce

Your favorite hot sauce (I use original Tabasco)

Cooked white rice (optional)

*I use beef smoked sausage, but you could easily substitute a smoked chicken, turkey, pork, or plant-based sausage instead.

Here's how to put it all together: