I stumbled across the most epic video compilation mashup that I have ever seen and of course, that meant I had to share it with you. The video, appropriately titled "EVERYTHING I NEED TO KNOW TO SURVIVE COVID-19 I LEARNED BY WATCHING SCIFI AND HORROR MOVIES," was created by Evan Gorski & Michael Dougherty and is a true work of editing brilliance. It captures scenes and lines from some of the best horror and sci-fi movies and mashes them up into an incredibly, if not frighteningly accurate depiction of the way the Covdi-19 pandemic has played out so far.

Here are just a few of the movies included in the mashup:

Jaws

Alien

The Shining

I AM Legend

Shawn of the Dead

The Mist

28 Days Later

They Live

You can watch it now (Warning: Some strong language)