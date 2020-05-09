BMV Expands Branches Open by Appointment Only

From the BMV

Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) announced today an additional 73 branches will open by appointment only on Monday, May 11. This brings the total number of branches open by appointment to 128. Customers are now able to schedule an appointment for transactions which are not available online at all of these locations. BMV Connect kiosks located at branches opening by appointment only will also be available.

The BMV continues to operate with modifications to ensure the safety of its employees and customers. “We are encouraging Hoosiers to use our website to find more information about available transactions and to schedule a branch appointment,” stated Commissioner Peter Lacy. “Our Contact Center is experiencing extremely high call volume right now and much of the information can be found through our frequently asked questions section or under branch appointment information."

As a reminder, all branches are operating from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p. m. Monday through Saturday. All customers are required to have an appointment and those appointments are limited to the following transactions:

Knowledge Testing

Commercial Driver License

New Driver License/Learner Permit or Identification Card*

Amend a Current Driver License/Learner Permit or Identification Card

Replacement Driver License/Learner Permit or Identification Card

Title Transfer

Update to an Existing Title

New Registration

Disability Placard

*Driving skills exams are not available from the BMV at this time.

Administrative Penalty Fees (late fees) are still waived as set forth in Executive Order 20-05. Effectively, this extends expiration dates of registrations, driver’s licenses, and identification cards without changing the expiration date printed on documents in individual’s possession and temporarily waives late fees during a future renewal. This same executive order also extends the deadline required to process a title transfer.

The Indiana BMV continues to encourage Hoosiers to complete transactions online, visit a BMV Connect kiosk, by calling the contact center, or through USPS whenever possible. You can read a full list of modifications, closures, and available services on this page: https://www.in.gov/bmv/4363.htm