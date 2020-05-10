Evansville Restaurant Owners: Would You Expand Outdoor Seating?

Evansville's Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer is leading the Reopen Evansville Task Force. The whole purpose of this task force is to develop a plan to open the city of Evansville, once the COVID-19 pandemic is over. The task force has a website that is serving as a catch-all for resources about the re-open process.



Monday, May 11, 2020, Evansville restaurants are on track to open dining rooms at 50% capacity, in accordance with Governor Holcomb's plan. Along with the reduced crowds, many other safety guidelines will be put into place, to make sure COVID-19 doesn't spread.

Some cities that have already begun the reopen process are trying unconventional ways to help restaurants with space issues. Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer referenced this article that shows what Tampa is doing to remedy the issue. Basically, some sidewalks and roadways have been closed, to allow for more outdoor seating.

The Deputy Mayor wants to know if local restaurant owners would have any interest in a program like this. He's not saying it would be possible here, but it is worth exploring. Here is some of the feedback he's getting on Facebook:

There will a live Q & A today on Facebook.

