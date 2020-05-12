Carnival Cruises Will Resume On August 1st Starting At $28 A Day

I've never been on a cruise before, but I think I might have to book one at these prices.

Carnival Cruise Line announced that they will resume service on August 1st. They plan to operate cruises on the following ships:

Galveston: Carnival Dream, Carnival Freedom and Carnival Vista

Miami: Carnival Horizon, Carnival Magic and Carnival Sensation

Port Canaveral: Carnival Breeze and Carnival Elation

These eight ships are scheduled to make stops in the Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Jamaica and Mexico, among other places. All other North American and Australian homeport cruises will be cancelled through August 31.

Carnival said, in a press release:

We are committed to supporting all public health efforts to manage the COVID-19 situation. We are taking a measured approach, focusing on the potential for sailing from a select number of homeports where we have more significant operations that are easily accessible by car for the majority of our guests.

They followed up with another press release saying:

Any resumption of cruise operations – whenever that may be – is fully dependent on our continued efforts in cooperation with federal, state, local and international government officials. In our continued support of public health efforts, any return to service will also include whatever enhanced operational protocols and social gathering guidelines that are in place at the time of the resumption of cruise operations. We are committed to supporting all public health efforts to manage the COVID-19 situation and will continue to keep our guests, travel agent partners and other stakeholders informed.

They’re even offering prices as little as $28 a day to get customers back!

The question here is: do you feel comfortable enough to book a cruise on or after August 1st and take advantage of these deals, or do you want to wait things out and see how things go with COVID-19?