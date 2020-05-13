No, The Henderson Golden Corral Isn’t Permanently Closed

There is a post circulating on Facebook claiming that the Henderson Golden Corral is permanently closed. While everything on this post is true, it requires a little more digging.

Facebook/HendersonDispatch

The article states that Golden Corral will "permanently close two restaurants because of the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes the location in Henderson off North Cooper Drive."

The Henderson, Kentucky location is on North Green Street. The location mentioned in this article is from Henderson, North Carolina. Thankfully, the Henderson, Kentucky Golden Corral is still open and has no plans on closing.

In fact, they posted on Facebook earlier today saying "Your locally-owned Golden Corral franchise is open and ready to do the cooking for you!"

This is just another example of why you should always check sources. There's more than one Henderson in the United States, and one of them is now without a Golden Corral...but not the one in Kentucky!