You Can Now Order Masks From Old Navy for Adults and Children

As the country starts to reopen in varying states and stages as we begin to emerge from the Covid-19 quarantine, most public places are encouraging (and some are even requiring) that you wear a mask. If you are not crafty or skilled with a sewing machine or perhaps don't personally know anyone selling handmade masks, then you've likely turned to the internet to help you find some.

Mega-clothing mall retailer, Old Navy is now selling masks online and they are rather affordable. You can get a pack of 5 masks of assorted designs - sorry no hand selecting your fabric pattern here - for just $12.50 in both adult and kids sizes. According to their website,

Pack includes 5 reusable, personal-use, non-medical-grade cloth face masks for adults, in assorted colors, prints and patterns.

Designed per CDC recommendations on non-medical-grade masks.

3-ply, woven, 100% cotton poplin.

Soft & breathable.

Elastic over-the-ear straps.

It's a surprise pack! There are lots of fun colors, prints and patterns, which vary by pack and may not reflect the ones pictured here.

Made from excess fabric from some of our most popular items

PLEASE NOTE: This is NOT a medical-grade mask and is not intended as a replacement for medical-grade personal protective equipment or other recommended measures to stop the community spread of COVID-19, including social distancing, washing your hands and refraining from touching your face.

This is not an FDA-approved product. This product makes no claims of antimicrobial protection, antiviral protection, particulate filtration or infection prevention or reduction. This product is not intended for use in a medical setting.

Currently the masks are on back-order but are expected to be in stock and ship out on June 7, 2020. Old Navy's sister stores, Gap and Banana Republic have also been selling masks but are currently out of stock.