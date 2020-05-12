Evansville Gets a Shout Out in New Netflix Series ‘Hollywood’

Netflix's new show, Hollywood, has become one of the new "it" series to binge as most of us continue to spend more time at home due to COVID-19. According to IMDB, the seven episode series centers around "A group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood try to make it big - no matter the cost." Ooooo, drama! And right in the middle of all that drama sits Evansville, who gets a quick reference during a conversation between two of the main characters in episode five.

Full disclosure, I have not watched the show yet. I learned about the reference from post in the You Grew Up in Evansville, IN Facebook group, so I don't know the story behind the characters of Jack (pictured above and the lead of the show) and Henrietta, but based on the conversation in the scene where Evansville is mentioned, I assume they are in a relationship.

Now, I don't want to spoil anything if you haven't seen it, or made it to episode five yet, so I'll try and tread lightly here in explaining how the reference gets worked in. I'll just say Evansville is mentioned as the hometown of a secondary character in the series during a conversation between Jack and Henrietta. It happens around the 52 minute mark of the episode.

(Ryan Murphy Productions via Netflix)

How we managed to be worked into the show is unknown, but creator, Ryan Murphy, who is also the man behind American Horror Story, Glee, Nip/Tuck, and several other wildly popular series is a native of Indianapolis, so my guess is that has something to do with it.

As with most streaming shows, it's rated TV-MA for multiple uses of "adult language," violence, and "adult situations" (you know what I'm talking about — bow-chicka-wow-wow). All seven episodes are available to stream now on Netflix.

[Source: Netflix]