Tiny Illinois Town with No Stoplight Has $500,000 Lottery Winner

Someone in a tiny Illinois town is likely a whole lot richer since someone there just bought a half million dollar winning lottery ticket.

I saw NBC Chicago share the story of a $500,000 winning Powerball winner in Prophetstown, Illinois. It was Wednesday's drawing where the winning numbers were 36-51-59-66-68 and Powerball 25. The ticket was purchased at Shaw's Marketplace in Prophetstown and they quoted the manager as saying “I don’t know who bought the winning ticket but Prophetstown is a tiny town with less than 2,000 people - we don’t even have a stoplight - so the probability that it’s someone from our hometown is highly likely.”

If you're familiar with Prophetstown, Illinois, you know this tiny little community has quite a history dating back to the Blackhawk War of 1832.

Here's some more history for you. I unearthed some vintage video from the Prophetstown, Illinois centennial celebration which happened back in 1956.

How interesting that this small historic Illinois community now may have a half-million dollar lottery winner in their midst. I can guarantee that if it is a local Prophetstown, Illinois resident, everyone already knows their name. That's how it is around these parts and how I hope it always will be.