The Ugliest Home in America is Found Here in Indiana

One Indiana home has been dubbed "The Ugliest Home in America". So, let's find out why.

We all have seen homes on television that make us cringe. Heck, there are probably some that you have seen just driving around that make you wonder how people live there. Whether it be strange architecture, poor painting, or just something that is severely outdated, there are quite a few scattered throughout the United States. The website, Cheapism, recently compiled a list of the strangest homes in every state. Some of these homes are quite...unique, to say the least. However, one of the homes featured on this list has been named "The Ugliest Home in America," and it's located right here in Indiana.

Indiana...Home to "The Ugliest Home in America"

Indiana is known for a few things. The Indianapolis 500, West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, the best place to get a fried tenderloin sandwich, the list goes on. However, one thing that you probably didn't know about our great State is that it is home to the "Ugliest Home in America". This Indianapolis mansion, Known as the Kessler Mansion, was built in 1953, by a man named Jerry A. Hostetler. According to the IndyStar, Hostetler was an “almost-famous pimp-turned-construction mini-magnate,” which is a whole other story within itself. The IndyStar reports:

In this house, Hostetler lived with his cat and died alone in 2006. After pleading guilty in 1964 for pandering and running prostitutes, he began a second career as a construction businessman, fixing up fire-damaged homes.

Several sources, including Fodor’s Travel, New York Post, The HuffPost, and Curbed have all featured the so-called "Ugliest Home in America" throughout the years.

According to Cheapism,

This hulking residence in suburban Indianapolis has gained infamy as an eyesore unmatched from sea to shining sea, but we’ll let you be the judge of that. The 11-bedroom is a dizzying mashup of stone, marble, ornate molding, statues, and gargoyles galore (why not?) The home has not-so-shockingly been on the market several times in recent years. In 2012, the asking price was $2.2 million. Ten years later, it finally sold for $660,000, according to Zillow — that's about $22 a square foot.

While the former listing of the home was very scarce with photos of what all is inside, they did offer a little peak of this Indianapolis mansion which you can see by clicking here. You can also see what homes were named as the strangest in each state by Cheapism if you click here.

