Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for This Indiana Winter

As we prepare for what might be a cold and snowy winter, here's something that you might want to know about when it comes to your coffee grounds.

Keep Those Coffee Grounds!

Most people throw away their coffee grounds after they get done making it. Not that there is anything wrong with it...I mean, what else are you going to do with used coffee grounds? Well, I'd be willing to bet that a lot of people didn't know that those coffee grounds can be pretty handy during those cold, icy, and snowy winter months.

We all know that you can go to the store to buy rock salt or ice melt. However, when we have winter weather forecasted in the upcoming days, it can be very hard to find those items at the store. So, what do you do? That's when those used coffee grounds come in handy. According to Bob Villa:

Coffee grounds contain nitrogen, which works to lower the melting point of ice. Additionally, the dark color of coffee grounds better absorbs sunlight better than white snow or clear ice, slightly helping to increase the melting speed.

Now, that is just one of many winter weather hacks that might come in handy this winter for you. Bob Villa has a few other tricks you can try for melting ice/snow on your sidewalk by clicking here. As far as your vehicle, you can use a potato to deice your windshield. Find out how by clicking here. Check out a few more winter weather hacks below:

