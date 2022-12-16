The Illinois Tollway Board of Directors today approved four construction contracts totaling $21.6 million at its December Board meeting, wrapping up investments in 2022 as part of the Move Illinois capital program. In all, 80 construction and professional engineering services contracts totaling more than $1.1 billion have been approved by the Tollway Board in 2022.

Getty Images/MLS Getty Images/MLS loading...

The December contract awards mark the final Board action for the 11th year of the Tollway’s 15-year, $14 billion Move Illinois capital program. Overall, more than $10.5 billion has been invested by the Tollway since the Program began in 2012, with more than $2.7 billion of that total committed to small, diverse and veteran-owned firms. In addition, the capital program has created or sustained an estimated 116,510 total jobs as of November 2022.

“As the year comes to a close, 2022 has been a strong construction season for the Illinois Tollway as we continue to deliver infrastructure improvements on schedule and within budget throughout the Illinois Tollway system,” said Illinois Tollway Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse. “What’s more, as demonstrated by the variety of contracts awarded in December, we continue to offer contracts that increase opportunities for a greater variety of businesses to take on Tollway projects.”

Illinois Proposes Overhauling Toll Roads Getty Images/MLS loading...

In 2022, nearly 80 percent of the contracts awarded for Move Illinois Program projects were unbundled or Small Business Initiative contracts that provided opportunities for small, diverse and veteran-owned firms to take on roles as prime contractors and consultants. Including three contracts awarded today, a total of 37 construction contracts and 25 professional engineering services contract awards were unbundled or set aside to help small businesses compete.

The Illinois Tollway’s Small Business Initiative puts small businesses earning gross revenues of $14 million or less annually in a position to succeed and grow by identifying select contracts, generally with values of approximately $5 million or less, specifically for small businesses to perform as primes. As of 2022, 190 unique firms are enrolled to participate in the Small Business Initiative.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

December construction contract awards include:

A $10.1 million contract to Judlau Contracting Inc., College Point, NY, for improvements at the 163 rd Street Toll Plaza on the Tri-State Tollway (I-294).

Street Toll Plaza on the Tri-State Tollway (I-294). A $6.5 million contract to Aldridge Electric Inc., Libertyville, IL, for O’Hare International Airport Runway 9L approach lighting system with sequence flashing (ALSF) lighting system relocation for the new I-490 Tollway north of Coyle Avenue and east of Carmen Drive.

A $4 million contract to Meade Inc., Willowbrook, IL, for fiber installation on the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) between Flagg Creek and the Cermak Road Toll Plaza as part of the Central Tri-State Tollway Project.

A $934,773 contract to Areatha Construction Co., Streamwood, IL, for bridge repairs on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90) between Town Hall Road Illinois Route 47.

The contracts approved today include one prime contractor and 14 subcontractors that are certified as disadvantaged, minority-and women-owned business enterprise (D/M/WBE) firms and three subcontractors that are certified veteran-owned firms. Commitments for D/M/WBE participation range from 20.29 percent to 25.07 percent per contract and commitments for veteran participation range from 2.30 percent to 3.15 percent per contract.

Travelers Embark On Holiday Travel Day Before Thanksgiving Getty Images loading...

Construction contracts for Illinois Tollway projects are competitively bid under the rules of the Illinois Procurement Code. All contracts are presented to the Illinois Tollway Board of Directors for review and approval. The Illinois Tollway broadcasts all public meetings on the Tollway’s website at www.illinoistollway.com. This includes all board meetings and public bid openings. Also provided is detailed information about current Tollway construction and professional engineering services contracts through the Construction Contract Tracker.

Contractors and consultants can access resources online to help them learn about how to do business with the Tollway, including construction bid-letting schedules, professional service bulletins, manuals and construction bid calendars. These resources can be found in the Doing Business section of the Tollway’s website.

About Move Illinois

The Illinois Tollway’s 15-year, $14 billion capital program, Move Illinois: The Illinois Tollway Driving the Future, is improving mobility, relieving congestion, reducing pollution, creating as many as 152,000 jobs and linking economies throughout the region. The first 11 years of Move Illinois are on schedule and within budget, delivering the new Illinois Route 390 Tollway and a rebuilt and widened Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90) with its new SmartRoad corridor, as well as opening a new interchange connecting the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) to I-57. Progress continues on projects addressing the remaining needs of the existing Tollway system, delivering the new I-490 Tollway Project and reconstruction of the Central Tri-State Tollway (I-294).