Can Driving with a Bowl of Water in Your Car Save on Gas?

This bizarre gas-saving hack has been circulating the internet lately, but does it really work?

We all know that it can cost a pretty penny to fill up your gas tank. Even though prices have dropped at the pump, it still takes quite a bit of money to fill up your tank. Sure, you can join rewards programs to save money on gas, but there's a hack that has been circulating the internet lately that could also save money on gas...it's just a little odd.

I have been seeing posts on social media lately that claim if you put a bowl of water in your passenger seat, you will save on gas. Upon seeing these posts, I was curious about how exactly that bowl of water would help you save gas money. To me, it didn't quite add up. So, I did a little digging. According to Yorkshire Live, motoring experts at ChooseMyCar.com say:

Keeping an open bowl of water on your passenger seat is a great deterrent for unnecessary acceleration and braking. It sounds a bit strange, but it is a simple and brilliant reminder to drive gently. If you hit the accelerator too hard, you'll see water pour out the sides. Likewise, if you're driving too fast and braking hard you'll notice water on the seat. The best bowls to use for this are small cereal bowls, with water about an inch from the top.

Okay, so that makes a little sense. The bowl of water doesn't have any gas-saving powers, it's just there for you to drive a little smarter...which will, in turn, save a little bit of gas. According to FuelEconomy.org,

Aggressive driving (speeding, rapid acceleration and braking) wastes gas. It can lower your gas mileage by roughly 15% to 30% at highway speeds and 10% to 40% in stop-and-go traffic.

So, if putting a bowl of water on your passenger seat will help you drive safer and save on gas, it might be worth a try...or you can just be more conscious about how you drive (no speeding, hard braking, rapid acceleration), and you might notice a change in your mileage. Yorkshire Live also provides a few more helpful tips to save on gas that you might not have thought of before. You can check those out by clicking here.

