Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra’s Performance of Handel’s ‘Messiah’ is a Powerful Holiday Tradition

The holiday season in the Tri-State would not be complete without a performance of Handel's beloved oratorio Messiah by the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra. This treasured holiday tradition will be under the direction of Music Director Roger Kalia and features musicians from both the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus. This presentation of Messiah also includes performances from three special guest soloists that have ties to Southern Indiana.

Soprano, Alejandra Martinez is pursuing her Doctor of Musical Arts from the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. Tenor, Max Zander holds a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in Vocal Performace from the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. Baritone, Christian Zaremba has performed with orchestras and operas all around the country, but actually calls Bloomington, IN home right now.

The gorgeous sanctuary at Trinity United Methodist Church, located at Third & Walnut Street in downtown Evansville, will serve as the backdrop for this beautiful, candlelight performance of this 18th-century masterpiece. There will be one performance only on Friday, December 16, at 7 pm. For this setting, a baroque-size orchestra will be used to perform an "abridged" version of Messiah, featuring selections like "For Unto Us a Child is Born," "The Trumpet Shall Sound," and the famous "Hallelujah Chorus.

General admission tickets are just $25 each and are available to purchase online at evansvillephilharmonic.org. You also call the Philharmonic box office at (812)425-5050, or you can purchase tickets at Trinity United Methodist Church the night of the performance. As always, children and students are FREE.

