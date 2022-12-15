10 Evansville Experiences to Gift This Holiday Season Instead of Physical Gifts

If you're struggling with gift ideas, here are a few that are more out of the box!

Get our free mobile app

Think Outside the Box

I am always really thankful when someone gives me a gift, whether it comes in a little box neatly wrapped with a bow, or it's an experience rather than a physical gift. However, some of my favorite gifts I've ever been gifted weren't "gifts" at all as they were experiences that were gifted instead. Apparently, I'm not alone in thinking that way either, as a recent survey says 77% of people say they'd rather be gifted with an experience than anything else.

Canva Canva loading...

So I put together a short list of 10 experiences in the Evansville area that you can gift this holiday season if you're wanting to think a little more outside of the box this year!

1. Mesker Park Zoo Membership

Alex Morgan Imaging Alex Morgan Imaging loading...

Last year my mom gifted my husband and me a family membership to the zoo since it was our son's first Christmas. We got more than our money's worth over the past year and made a lot of really fun memories at the zoo with Riley. I look forward to renewing our membership for 2023 because as Riley is getting bigger he's more interested in the animals, and it's just a really fun experience to share with him.

2. Arcade Gift Card

Photo by zhan zhang on Unsplash Photo by zhan zhang on Unsplash loading...

Instead of giving a video game for Christmas, why not gift an entire video game experience? I don't know about you but I love any excuse to play my favorite arcade games. High Score Player Two is an all-ages arcade, and gift cards there would be the perfect way to gift a fun experience for the whole family.

3. Thyme In the Kitchen Cooking Class

Photo by Jason Briscoe on Unsplash Photo by Jason Briscoe on Unsplash loading...

Thyme in the Kitchen is a locally owned gourmet kitchen store with all kinds of kitchen gadgets, and nice cookware. They also offer cooking classes. This would be a perfect experience to gift someone!

4. Tickets to a Show

Photo by Anthony DELANOIX on Unsplash Photo by Anthony DELANOIX on Unsplash loading...

The 2023 calendars for the Ford Center, the Victory Theatre, and Old National Live Events Plaza are already filling up with plenty of concerts, comedians, and other unique shows. Tickets to events are always a fun gift!

5. Beer Tasting

Photo by Courtney Cook on Unsplash Photo by Courtney Cook on Unsplash loading...

We have many places serving up locally brewed beer in Evansville, so why not gift a flight to the beer lover in your life? You can grab a gift card and a growler to places like Myriad Brewing Company, Haynie's Corner Brewing Co, or Damsel Brew Pub, and gift a craft beer flight on you!

6. Museum Memberships

TSM TSM loading...

In Evansville we have some really cool and unique museums! There's the Evansville Museum of Arts, History, and Science, the Children's Museum of Evansville, and the Evansville Wartime Museum which all offer memberships.

7. Evansville Otters Season Tickets

TSM TSM loading...

For the baseball buff in your life, season tickets to the Evansville Otters are a great gift. Is anyone else dreaming of warm weather and baseball at Bosse Field yet?!

8. Escape Rooms

Photo by Kev Seto on Unsplash Photo by Kev Seto on Unsplash loading...

Escape rooms are fun experiences, and in Evansville we've got a few different escape rooms to choose from! You can gift an escape room experience to escape rooms like Optimal Escape or Escape Evansville.

9. Thunderbolts Tickets

Photo by Nathanaël Desmeules on Unsplash Photo by Nathanaël Desmeules on Unsplash loading...

If you're looking for a fun winter sporting event, tickets to see the Evansville Thunderbolts are always a good time! They offer season tickets as well for the diehard hockey fan in your life.

10. Massage / Spa Day Experience

Soaked up in the serenity bernardbodo loading...

This one is personally at the top of my Christmas list this year! If you know someone who could use a massage or a spa day, this would definitely be the perfect experience gift. We have many great spas to choose from in Evansville, Fusion, Ahh Spa, Massage Envy, and Greenish Spa are just a few of the many great spa/massage options we have in the Evansville area.

This is by no means an exhaustive list, just a few ideas to help get the creative gift-giving juices flowing. I hope this helps you!