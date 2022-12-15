Mature Indiana Cattle Dog Would Be Much Obliged If You Would Adopt Him

Our Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun, is a sweet ol' fella named MAK, and he'd be much obliged if someone would be kind enough to adopt him from It Takes a Village.

I hope that the first paragraph gave off some old-school cowboy vibes - that's what I was going for. You see, MAK here is a 10-year-old cattle dog mix, and I can't help but think like a cowboy when writing about him.

Pet of the Week MAK loading...

That great thing about more "mature" dogs, MAK in particular, is that he signals when he's ready to go outside, and he'll bark at you when he's ready to come back in. No guessing games and other issues you might face trying to potty train a puppy. MAK behaves really well and does a great job walking on a leash. He would definitely make a great companion to the right owner. His adoption fee is $200, by the way.

Are you ready to meet MAK? Go ahead and fill out an online adoption application, and then once you're approved you can schedule a meet & greet at It Takes a Village.

Get our free mobile app

All dogs at It Takes a Village are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, dewormed, microchipped, spayed or neutered, heartworm tested, and treated if necessary.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.