Mature Indiana Cattle Dog Would Be Much Obliged If You Would Adopt Him
Our Pet of the Week, sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun, is a sweet ol' fella named MAK, and he'd be much obliged if someone would be kind enough to adopt him from It Takes a Village.
I hope that the first paragraph gave off some old-school cowboy vibes - that's what I was going for. You see, MAK here is a 10-year-old cattle dog mix, and I can't help but think like a cowboy when writing about him.
That great thing about more "mature" dogs, MAK in particular, is that he signals when he's ready to go outside, and he'll bark at you when he's ready to come back in. No guessing games and other issues you might face trying to potty train a puppy. MAK behaves really well and does a great job walking on a leash. He would definitely make a great companion to the right owner. His adoption fee is $200, by the way.
Are you ready to meet MAK? Go ahead and fill out an online adoption application, and then once you're approved you can schedule a meet & greet at It Takes a Village.
All dogs at It Takes a Village are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, dewormed, microchipped, spayed or neutered, heartworm tested, and treated if necessary.
If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!