The Legends of the Ghosts Inside Tennessee’s Cades Cove

The isolated valley is known for its interesting history, stunning mountain views, and a ghost or two.

Get our free mobile app

Smoky Mountain Getaways

In the Tri-State area, it seems one of the most popular vacation destinations is the Smoky Mountains. It makes a lot of sense too because the Smokies are close enough that you can go for a weekend, or make an entire week-long vacation out of it.

Melissa/TSM Melissa/TSM loading...

My husband and I have been to Gatlinburg several times and it's one of our favorite places to go and enjoy. There's so much to do there, from the Gatlinburg strip where you can find all kinds of touristy fun, to the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, you just can't beat it. Located inside the Great Smoky Mountain National Park is Cades Cove, and while Cades Cove has some seriously stunning mountain views, it also comes with its fair share of ghost stories!

Melissa/TSM Melissa/TSM loading...

Haunted Cades Cove

Every time we go to the Gatlinburg area it's tradition to spend a day or two exploring the Great Smoky Mountain National Park, including Cades Cove, but did you know Cades Cove has an interesting history and is said to be haunted?

Photo by Michael Chambers on Unsplash Photo by Michael Chambers on Unsplash loading...

Cades Cove has been nicknamed the isolated valley, and for a good reason. Cades Cove once boasted a lively population of people, but years later all that remains are old buildings. With a past like that you have to wonder, are there some residents who never left Cades Cove?

Melissa/TSM Melissa/TSM loading...

The Churches of Cades Cove

If you've ever driven through the Cades Cove loop, there's a good chance you've seen at least a couple of the churches that call Cades Cove home. There's the Primitive Baptist Church, Missionary Baptist Church, and Methodist Church. These churches were all built over 100 years ago and have very interesting histories.

Melissa/TSM Melissa/TSM loading...

The Woman In the Wall & the Cussing Cover

One particularly chilling tale is the tale of the woman in the wall. According to ExperienceCadesCove.Com guests who visit the Primitive Baptist Church at night have claimed to see the apparition of a woman.

People who visit Cades Cove at night have reported seeing a woman coming out of the wall at the church. They describe this woman as a ghost apparition who appears in full form or just her face. You may be wondering who is the ghost woman that people have witnessed around the church. This remains a mystery!

Below is a photo I took inside the Primitive Baptist Church in 2015.

Melissa/TSM Melissa/TSM loading...

Then there is the story of the Cussing Cover, which is said to be Cades Cove's most notorious ghost story by GatlinburgHaunts.com. Legend has it that the Estep family lived in Cades Cove, and the wife, Mary had an intense fear of lightning because she had a dream she died by a lightning strike when she was younger.

Melissa/TSM Melissa/TSM loading...

Unfortunately, Mary eventually passed due to illness. Her husband remarried, and some strange things continued to happen in the home, and one night a single bolt of lightning struck the home after Mr. Estep ignored his promise to his late wife about not using her handmade quilts on a metal bed. You can read the full legend of the cussing cover here.

Photo by A n v e s h on Unsplash Photo by A n v e s h on Unsplash loading...

Cemeteries Lost to Time

Another interesting thing about Cades Cove is the fact that there are cemeteries within the isolated valley that have been lost to time. ExperienceCadesCove.com shares that on record there are 14 cemeteries noted throughout Cades Cove, however only 11 cemeteries have been found. That means there are at least 3 cemeteries that have been lost to time. It's said that many people who visit Cades Cove cemeteries will experience weird happenings and capture anomalies in photographs.

Photo by Stephen Ellis on Unsplash Photo by Stephen Ellis on Unsplash loading...

Ghost Stories or Not, Cades Cove Gets Two Thumbs Up!

Whether you're a fan of the paranormal, or you just love stunning mountain views, Cades Cove is truly a stunning place, that I highly recommend you visit the next time you vacation down to the Smoky Mountains. It's one of my favorite places to see!