See Inside Ohio Home With Built-In Nightclub, Recording Studio, and More [PHOTOS]

Before COVID, we spent our days planning our nights out. Then, everything shut down and we were at home longing to be out having fun again.

Now, things, for the most part, are back to normal. Yes, in some places still wear masks. This winter, The flu, COVID, and RSV are wreaking havoc. But, we are still able to get out and enjoy all the things we love.

Since quarantine, I usually have good intentions about going out and having fun on the weekends with family and friends. But, when it comes time to get ready to leave, I wish I hadn't made the plans.

This house would be perfect for me. Everyone could just come to my house to party. It doesn't look like it from the front yard or certain parts of the house, but inside and in the backyard, it's a party all the time.

The house is located in Northfield, OH. The asking price is $799,900. with 3 bd, 5 baths, 4,798 sq ft. on 2.1 acres.

Here s a bit of the realtor's description of the house and property,

...a recording studio it features his and her bathrooms, a huge stage area as well as 2 additional finished rooms...exterior entrance and exit are at the rear of the home, and parking for at least 8 vehicles plus the 5-car garage with 3 of the parking areas heated and insulated allow for large parties as...rear yard features a partial chain link fence, a ball field, half court basketball area & a putting/chipping space for practicing your golf swing...a MUST see and don't miss the sliding board to the lower level.

See Inside Ohio Home With Built-In Nightclub, Recording Studio, and More

Looks like a pretty normal house from the front yard view. Kind of weirdly shaped. A little too mush house jutting out the front.

Even the foyer looks low-key. A little bare, except for the baby grand piano, but normal.

The KItchen looks small, but like a kitchen that would be in any other house.

Welcome to the Club. Everything you need to go to a party at the bar without leaving your house.

In case somebody feels like recording an album, a recording studio is right down the hall.

Does anyone need to work on their putting game?

Maybe, play a little basketball after a night of partying.

See more photos and get more information, HERE.

