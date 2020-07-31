This Southern Indiana 1968 Frolic Camper Is For Sale- Wait Until You See Inside!

It's 2020, but it is very evident that "retro" things are more in style now than they have ever been. Which is why this camper named "Dottie Mae" would be someone's dream RV.

My family and I have always loved camping. We especially love touring new and vintage campers, just to see how beautiful they look inside. Which is why I knew as soon as I saw "Dottie Mae", I had to share her with you.

"Dottie Mae" is a 1968 Frolic Town Car. Now, I know what you might be thinking, "Why is it called a town car when it's actually a camper?" I was wondering the same thing, but according to the listing, it was called a town car because it has a bathroom and shower. Who knew, right?

Here's the cool thing: this camper was actually made in Elkhart Indiana. Yep, "Dottie Mae" is a Hoosier, and she is a beauty inside and out!

The camper is 16 feet long and can sleep up to 6 people. According to the listing, the original stove is still in the camper and in great shape. However, the owner never used it. There appears to be a lot of storage within the camper as well. "Dottie Mae" comes with canopy, poles, outdoor rugs, leveling jacks, Blue Boy waste tank, line connections and a spare tire. She can be yours for $8,000 and she is located in Evansville.

Are you ready to take a tour of "Dottie Mae"?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

https://www.facebook.com/groups/792561237525262/permalink/3128929893888373/?sale_post_id=3128929893888373