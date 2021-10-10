This Missouri Dog and Raccoon Have Become Fast Friends

Have you ever seen something and immediately asked yourself the question "why?". I think I can safely say that's the case with this video moment showing a Missouri dog who has become fast friends with a raccoon.

I'm not making this up. Here's how the owner who lives in Kansas City described what you're about to witness:

Kimahri who is the dog is a chow and the raccoon is kano. I adopted both of them and they have slowly become little battle buddies and love to play together. This is a nightly thing and Kimarhi has the patience of a saint as kano tries to constantly get him to play.

I've known a few Chow dogs in my lifetime and most of them have not been nearly as tolerant as this big boy.

I'm a big fan of animals, but I've never thought of raccoons as pet potential thanks to that whole "they might have rabies" thing. As Fetch by WebMD mentions, it's only legal to have a raccoon as a pet in 16 states. I did some research into this and the law is kinda iffy in Missouri. Asking Lot says you can't find a wild raccoon and raise them, but you can buy them online from a breeder. Here's their exact wording:

In Missouri, an individual who finds an injured fox, squirrel, or raccoon, under law cannot care for and raise the animal. But buy the same animal from a breeder - online ads sell raccoons for as much as $400 each - and the law says the animal is yours.

Keep being you, Missouri.

Their article does say they are good problem solvers and have great memories. Perhaps I should get a pet raccoon and take him/her to the grocery store so I can remember the things my wife has told me to buy.

Or, maybe not.

