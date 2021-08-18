Thirteen Illinois Laws We Can’t Believe Are Actually Legit
I don't like to talk trash about my home state of Illinois, but sometimes I just can't help it.
I recently came across an article on onlyinyourstate.com about wacky laws that actually exist in towns and cities across our fair state, and I think I now need someone to explain how politicians and officials have time to waste on silly things like this. It's actually hard for me to say which one I find the most ridiculous. See what you think...
13 Stupid Illinois Laws
20 Unofficial Food Rules People of Illinois Agree On
One of these food rules was broken recently on The Steve Shannon Show. It was a big one. We quickly realized it is one of many 'unofficial' rules.
25 LOL Things Illinois Folks Say When You Knock on Their Bathroom Stall
If you are the awkward one that doesn't know what to say when you're in a public bathroom and someone knocks on the door, try using one of these.