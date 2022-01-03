No More “Larry!”: Joe Gatto Is Leaving “Impractical Jokers”

The hit Tru TV comedy, "Impractical Jokers" will look a lot different next season.

"Impractical Jokers" is one of my favorite shows. The jokes these guys pull on each other are hilarious and it makes me wish that I could be the 5th Joker. However, I might have to step in to become the 4th Joker because one of the stars of the show has decided to step away.

Quick refresher: Impractical Jokers is a television series based on four lifelong friends who challenge each other to do some of the most outlandish things on hidden camera in an attempt to embarrass each other. There's Murr, Q, Sal, and Joe. Ever since I started watching the show, I always gravitated to Joe. To me, he is the funniest. The man has no shame and does some of the most outlandish stuff. That's why I was so shocked when I saw that Joe announced on social media on New Year's Eve that he's leaving the show. You can see why in the statement below:

Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers. Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids. Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh. And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them. To all of the amazing fans, thank you for allowing me to make you laugh with Jokers. They say that laughter is the best medicine, and I hope I’ve been able to provide some of that over the last decade. Seeing you laugh has been my own medicine, particularly in these weird and difficult times we find ourselves. As I work through the challenges I am facing, I hope to and am excited to create new ways to entertain you. Much love,

Joe

I commend Joe for making this hard decision. I'm sure it was not easy but he is doing what is best for his family...even though I know myself and all of the other fans of "Impractical Jokers" will miss the entertainment he provides on the show. However, he did give some glimmer of hope that he will still find ways to keep his fans entertained. In show business, you never say "never", so who knows, Joe could return to the show at some point. Speaking of the show, his fellow Jokers, Murr, Sal, and Q also released a statement on Joe's departure from the show:

Hi everyone...so here we are after all these years, after all these years together, we never imagined making Impractical Jokers without Joe. While we are saddened to see him go, we want to keep making people laugh, keep our relationship with the Impractical Jokers fans going, and keep working with the members of our team that we consider family. With the support of our fans, we'll get back to making a new chapter of Impractical Jokers in January. With love, Q, Sal, and Murr

Again, it is sad to see him go, but I know that the other Jokers will keep the show fresh and entertaining in the upcoming season. With or without Joe, I will still be watching and continue to support the Impractical Jokers as they provided so much entertainment to myself and the world through some dark times. Here's to hoping that we see the boys reunite one day in the future.

