It's a new year and love is in the air, LITERALLY. If you've been on the edge of your seat or holding your breath waiting for Sweet Magnolia's Season 2 IT'S TIME!

A LONG WAIT

All of us Magnolia Fans have been patiently sipping our sun tea and fanning ourselves on the front porch, sweating with anticipation for Season 2. We were left with a cliffhanger (which I won't mention in case you haven't watched the first season). COVID through a wrench in production and has kept us reeling for more.

A SWEET SUMMARY

Sweet Magnolias a romantic drama takes place in the town of Serenity. If you are a Reba fan you'll see one very familiar face. Joanna Garcia Swisher, who you might remember more as Cheyenne from Reba and Chris Klein from all of the American Pie movies star as a popular couple in the town who fall into scandal after Chris has an affair and gets his mistress pregnant (also his office assistant).

The show brings three childhood best friends together in the best and worst ways while trying to raise families, navigate life, love, and all the in-between.

BECOMING A PART OF THE SHOW

Angel here and I don't get into a lot of shows like it. I know that is probably pretty surprising, I'm more of a crime, suspense kind of gal but this show has it all. I found myself feeling like I was a part of what was going on. Quite possibly because I love a little drama and a whole lot of romance.

SEASON 2 READY, SET, GO!

The show is streamed on Netflix. It has been confirmed the show will air all over on February 4th. It's like Valentine's Day is coming early many of us gals. ENJOY!

