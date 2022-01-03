Technology is amazing. And when it comes to my car, I'll take all you can give me. Push-button starts, REMOTE starts, Bluetooth, Wifi. Bring it.

FIND YOUR TURN SIGNAL

But there's one instrument on our vehicles that cannot be improved upon. It is the turn signal. There is no remote activation; you can't make it blink telekinetically. You need to take your left hand and push it down or push it up, depending on the direction you wish to turn. (Not too hard, though; you don't want to break the stem like I did one time.)

Yes, I'm exaggerating, but only because it's become increasingly noticeable how few drivers are using their turn signals, of late. I'm not saying NOBODY is using them. But during Christmas break, I had several encounters with motorists who didn't feel it necessary to use one. So let's look into what Kentucky law has to say about it.

YES VIRGINIA, THERE IS A KENTUCKY TURN SIGNAL STATUTE

First of all, I have never known of ANYONE who has been cited for not using a turn signal. But there is a Kentucky statute about it and, in light of what I've seen recently, it's a good time to bone up on it.

At the top is the advisory about using turn signals when switching lanes on the highway, and I can see why that would be the most important use of your signal lamps (legalese). But then right under it, the law instructs us not only TO use our signals but WHEN they should be activated--not less than the last 100 feet before making the turn. That's interesting; I hadn't heard that. See, it's a good thing I did my research.

OTHER FACETS OF THE KENTUCKY TURN SIGNAL STATUTE

The law also states that signals used by drivers must be mechanical devices. Now, if your signal isn't working, get it fixed, of course. But in the short term, I guess you'd HAVE to use hand signals...unless you're among those who DON'T use turn signals, which is why we're here in the first place.

Again, I don't know that failure to use a turn signal would lead to a citation--I know of no such instances within my family and circle of friends--but it's VERY helpful to fellow motorists.

