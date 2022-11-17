Thanksgiving, and more importantly, Black Wednesday, the biggest bar night of the year, are almost here and local enforcement will be hitting the streets soon to hunt for impaired drivers.

I'm assuming most of us will be partaking in holiday spirits with family and friends over the next week and I hope a safe ride home will be factored into those party plans. If you haven't thought that far ahead yet, there are two very important things you need to remember:

Local law enforcement WILL be setting up roadblocks on Thanksgiving weekend. You won't get a delicious feast if you're locked behind bars.

Is It Illegal To Avoid DUI Checkpoints in Illinois?

I'm sure most drivers have come across a safe driver checkpoint at some point during their years behind the wheel, and it's a bit of a nerve-wracking situation...even when you're stone sober. But, what if you aren't?

I came across an interesting question on Facebook the other day that simply said; "Is it illegal to turn around when you're approaching a DUI checkpoint?" Although I don't intend to get behind the wheel drunk anytime soon, I wanted to know the answer to the question.

Here's the best answer I found from an Illinois defense attorney website;

While you are legally allowed to turn around to avoid a sobriety checkpoint, it’s vital to remember the rules of the road when you do. If it’s illegal to take a U-turn, refrain from doing so, or you could get pulled over anyway for reckless driving.

Simply put, it may not be illegal to avoid a DUI checkpoint by turning around, but it may send up a warning sign to cops, so don't do it, that's just common sense.

Better yet, don't get behind the wheel if you are impaired in any way. Please, and thank you.

