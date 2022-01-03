Winter Weather Hacks Ahead of Thursday’s Expected Snow In Evansville

While we didn't have a white Christmas...or a cold one for that matter, the below-freezing temperatures and snow will be making their way to the Evansville area this week.

As you've noticed, the weather is starting to feel a little more like winter outside. It's only Monday and we have already experienced temperatures below freezing in the Evansville area. On top of that, we will have several days where it's breezy outside making it feel even colder. Things are expected coolest on Thursday when the low is said to reach 7 degrees. Oh, and we are also looking at the possibility for snow accumulation on Thursday too...possibly up to six inches!

So, we know that the snow and the cold weather are coming. What can you do ahead of time to prepare for this? Let's take a look at some winter weather hacks that you can use ahead of the weather we will be experiencing in the Evansville area this week.

Six Things You Shouldn't Leave In Your Car When It's Freezing Outside

When the weather is below freezing (32 Degrees), some items that could be found in your vehicle could be potentially hazardous or not work anymore after being left out in the cold for that long. These things include canned/bottled beverages, electronic devices, hand sanitizer, and even medications. You can take a look at more of these items and why you should take them out of your car this week by clicking here.

Sure, you can go to the store and buy a bag of salt. However, did you know that after a while, that salt will eat away at your concrete? Not only that but what happens if the stores are sold out? Thankfully, I have a remedy for you that you can put together in less than five minutes. I have used this in years past and it has actually worked. Check it out below:

How To Make DIY Sidewalk Deicer

Use A Potato To Deice Your Windshield

What happens when you're in a hurry to get to work one morning and your windshield is iced over, but you don't have time to sit there and wait for it to thaw out? Well, you can plan ahead a little with something you already have in your kitchen: a potato. That's right, you can use a potato to help prevent your windshield from freezing over the night before expected freezing temperatures. It's quick and easy to do. Find out how by clicking here.

More Winter Weather Hacks

We have discovered a few other winter weather hacks/advice that might prove to be useful for you too. Take a look at a few below:

