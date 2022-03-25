These Trampoline Tents Take Backyard Camping To A New Level

You and your kids are going to love camping in the backyard, especially when you don't have to sleep on the ground.

I grew up camping in a tent, camper, and in cabins, but if you really want to feel the full experience of camping, there's no substitute for a tent. There's something about being out in the wilderness like that that is just peaceful. In fact, I got some of my best nights of sleep while camping and falling asleep to the sound of crickets chirping. That being said, I know that there are a lot of people out there who are not on board with camping in a tent. They either don't like the idea of sleeping on the ground or they hate the idea of sleeping outside in the woods. Whatever the reason may be, there is one way you can go camping in a tent where neither of those issues will be a problem.

Go Backyard Camping With Trampoline Tents

I remember growing up and visiting my friends who had trampolines, thinking that it would be cool to just spend the night laying on the trampoline under the stars. Of course, there was always that little mosquito problem, so we rarely did. We always thought that it would be cool if they made a tent to put over your trampoline. While they didn't have those back in the day, they make them now...and they look awesome!

According to OddityMail:

The tent is designed for a 14' round trampoline and features four mesh windows and two door openings so you and the kids will be able to enjoy the summer breeze and stars while safely tucked away from mosquitoes and other winged things.

Throw in some sleeping bags or a blow up mattress and maybe hang some lights inside of this tent to make for the perfect night camping in the comfort of your backyard. This tent will cost you $129, which isn't too bad considering how easy it is to put up and take down, on top of how often your kids might want to use it throughout the summer. You can find out more about this trampoline tent by clicking here.

There's also another trampoline tent out there that is taller and will give your family a little more room inside. According to OddityMail,

The clubhouse trampoline cover tent installs super easily onto your existing trampoline by a one-piece assembly design that drops over and ties securely to the frame of your tramp. The trampoline tent cover comes in three different sizes to accommodate 7, 12, 14, and 15 foot trampolines.

The cool thing about this tent is that you can keep it up all day and the kids can still jump on it with protection from the sun. Then, at night you can throw in sleeping bags and they can spend the night in there with protection from rain, bugs, and other things that might be in your backyard. While this tent is bigger than the previous one, it's actually cheaper too. This Trampoline Club House Tent will cost you around $85. You can learn more about this tent by clicking here.

