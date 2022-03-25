Should Russian’s Flag Be Removed From A ‘Peace’ Landmark In Illinois?

As Russia continues to invade Ukraine causing deaths and devastation, should the country's flag be removed from flying in the United States?

It's Real And It's Terrible

What is happening in Ukraine is unimaginably horrific. At this point thousands of innocent civilians have been killed, a country has been destroyed. Since I am not a war expert or humanitarian efforts expert I'll keep my thoughts to myself.

"It doesn't affect us (United States), we're good."

That is an actual statement I heard out of a person's mouth a few days ago. This person doesn't understand how close the two countries are. I didn't either under former Illinois TV meteorologist Eric Sorensen explained the proximity on his social media channel.

The two closest points between Russia and the United States are only 55 miles. To put that into perspective here are some interesting distances that are longer than that.

CHICAGO TO MILWAUKEE (92.4 MILES)

Here's another.

ROCKFORD TO DUBUQUE (103 MILES)

You can find more examples shared by Sorensen here.

WHAT ABOUT THE RUSSIAN FLAG?

Flying high above a landmark built to represent world peace and with quotes from well-known peace advocates, is Russia's flag. It's located at the Keeling-Puri Peace Plaza between Perryville and McFarland Road in Rockford, Illinois.

My question for you is should it be taken down? No rational person can argue what Russia is doing is all but advocating for peace.

If you are a Rockford resident I challenge you to reach out to your Alderperson (here) and request the flag be removed from the plaza.

