Guy Builds Real Cardboard House and Lists It On Airbnb [WATCH]

Growing up in a construction family, I spent a lot of time building stuff. I helped my dad build the house where we grew up. It wasn't just me, many others helped too. My point is, I've been building for a long time.

Most of my building experience involved building sets for the plays and musicals I used to direct. When building sets, you use whatever you have to get the job done. I've used tones of cardboard and tons of duct tape over the years.

On the stage, from the audience perspective, you can't really tell if a wall is made of cardboard. As long as the cardboard is attached to some wood beams, it can look like the real thing. Just paint the wall and attach some trim and you are good to go.

Some cardboard, duct tape and a dream

I saw this video on social media. It was on posted YouTube last year by social star, Jake Carlini. This guy is not only a social media star, but a really good builder. He is also creative and funny. Jake as a great voice and his video editing skills to die for.

Jake build all kinds of stuff. But, this time he had an idea to try and build a complete cardboard house and see is it would get accepted an listed as a legit place to stay on Airbnb.

He posted this description with the YouTube video.

Here's What I Got. I built the world's FIRST Cardboard airbnb! Building a cardboard house is fun enough but getting it on Airbnb... woah what a thrill. plz sub 2 mi Thats All I Got! #cardboardairbnb #cardboardhouse #cardboard

Take a look at the building of the cardboard house and see if he ever gets it listed and, better yet, booked on Airbnb.

https://youtu.be/-Hl8KqV8N68

Love it!! HAHA!

Jake also built a Spider-man wall. I love this guy.

https://youtu.be/Gx_NFAC0Tes

Who is Jake Carlini?

According to famousbirthdays.com

Social star who is known for his self-titled YouTube channel, where he posts about building unconventional things like a cardboard Airbnb and bicycle rollerblades. His channel has amassed over 150,000 subscribers. He also posts vlogs about his daily life on his jakecarlini TikTok account, which has earned over 240,000 followers.

Follow him on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

Allwood DIY Five Room Cabin

