Ford’s Garage — a Vintage Service Station-Themed Restaurant Chain — Is Coming to Kentucky [VIDEOS]

How important is ambiance to your dining experience? If the restaurant--or maybe just your booth--is really cool with lots of unique atmosphere, how big a deal is the quality of the food?

GREAT RESTAURANT AMBIANCE

Okay, food quality is of UTMOST importance, yes, but does it somehow taste better if, say, you're sitting in an old train car or a carousel seat or a double-decker bus? Certainly, you'd rather your surroundings be entertaining. Surely, you don't want to have dinner next to an ironing board with a wrinkled pair of jeans on it.

A long time ago, there was a restaurant in Evansville called Darryl's and it was loaded with atmosphere. The food was good, too, as I recall, but it did taste better because we were sitting in something AKIN to a Ferris wheel car. And if cars are your thing, you're going to love this.

FORD'S GARAGE IS MOTORING INTO KENTUCKY

It's Ford's Garage, a new restaurant chain that will soon be making its way into the Cincinnati metro area, with a couple of locations earmarked for northern Kentucky.

Not only have I never eaten in a Ford's Garage, but I've never even heard of it. They're all over Florida with a few more scattered about in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan.

THE MENU AT FORD'S GARAGE

When you dine at Ford's Garage, you'll be surrounded by vintage cars, just as if you were eating in an old service station. Its menu offers 16 different types of burgers--the Smoked Brisket Burnt Ends Melt and the Bison Bacon Burger sound and look like standouts. Plus they have wings, traditional entrees, and four different types of mac 'n' cheese offerings. And I am totally here for Sweet Potato Tots, found on the Sides menu. Oh, and they even get high marks for their restrooms.

As someone who enjoys classic cars, this checks off all my boxes. I'd have to take care not to let my food get cold; I'd be so busy looking around.

FORD'S GARAGE -- IN THE BEGINNING

Ford's Garage got started just 10 years ago in Fort Myers, Florida, and has expanded all over the Sunshine State ever since. Now it is venturing our way, having already opened a couple of Indiana locations, including one in Noblesville.

If you have plans that include Cincinnati once Ford's Garage opens there and three other locations in the Cincy metro, you may have just discovered a restaurant you'll have to add to your list of stops.

Bon appetit, and, you know, HONK HONK.

[SOURCE: WLWT-Cincinnati]

