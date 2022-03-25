New parents are constantly keeping a camera on their babies. One Kentucky Mom captured the cutest moment EVER when her infant daughter winked and smiled at her. IT'S AWESOME.

BEING A HELICOPTER NEW PARENT

Let's be honest, you've been one 'The Helicopter New Parent' where you have to document every single breath your baby takes. Now that we have cell phones it is much easier to do it. Angel here and when my two oldest boys Parker and Braden were little I would have to run find the camcorder and hope it was charged to get special moments or milestones. Nowadays all eyes are always on the baby.

For instance, since I started working at the radio station my kids have been under a magnifying glass. Everyone has watched them grow up right before their eyes.

This is our youngest daughter walking for the first time and goodness am I thankful I got it on camera! I may or may not have just teared up watching it.

CAPTURING VIDEO GOLD

Jodi Ivey is a mother of 2, and when her oldest daughter, Elleanor Katherine was born she says it was a feeling she had never experienced. First-time momma and soaking it all in. She took a lot of videos and photos and one day she capture the most golden moment ever, here's what happened;

In this sweet video of my girl smiling and “winking” she was barely under two months old. This was totally just a coincidence that I got this video. I loved just getting videos of her smiling and making faces to share with my husband Bo and our family. She was my first and this was a love I never had experienced.

Elleanor is now four-years-old and full of life. She is in preschool at Maximilian Montessori Academy. Elleanor loves to dance and attends tap and ballet at joy Johnsons dance studio.

Her momma says she is;

Sweet and feisty, determined and very smart. She is spunky and has such a big personality. She has a sweet little brother George Lawrence who is 15 months younger. They are like typical brother and sister. Love each other one minute and fight the next. However, no one else better mess with her baby brother as she is very protective with him.

CUTEST VIDEO EVER

