This Indiana Home is a Hidden Gem Mid-Century Time Capsule

This house hit the market in Terre Haute, and from the outside to be honest, it doesn't look like much, but then you step inside...

There's a lot of brick, and not a lot of windows (at least from the front angle). I saw a Facebook comment that kind of nailed it, they said this house kind of looks like a park bathroom building. And upon first look, it does kind of seem like this house is just a big brick building, but there's plenty of windows and interesting space where that came from!

A hidden time capsule.

I say "hidden" because from the outside this house is very unique, but with all the dark brick it just seems kind of unassuming. However, take a step inside and it's almost like you are transported into a mid-century time capsule! I mean look at this living room! That fireplace is incredible.

A small slice of mid-century history

Per the listing on Century 21 Elite, this house is a bit of a piece of history because it was actually designed by a Gladys J. Miller, a famed architect. The listing states:

Single Family Detached - Beautiful corner lot with a spacious front and back yard. Designed by a famous female architect in the 60s. This home will captivate you with one of a kind details and a gorgeous fireplace.

When I did some Googling to try and find the architect, according to Ball State University, the architect of this specific home was Gladys J. Miller. This specific house is called the Margaret Jane Adamson House.

See more photos of the home below, and see the listing, here.

