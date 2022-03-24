Monthly Stimulus Checks For Gasoline Could Be Coming Your Way

The average cost of gas is higher now than it has ever been, but help could be on the way in the form of another stimulus check.

It's no secret that gas prices are high now. In fact, the average price per gallon of gasoline reached an all-time high earlier this month. As of this writing, on March 24th, the nationwide average price per gallon on gas is at $4.23. Filling up your tank is nearly impossible to do for some, as it would simply cost too much. We've all been feeling the sting of gas prices, and with no insight on how long prices will stay this high or if they will go any higher, it has millions stressed on how they will be able to afford to even drive to and from work each day.

According to CBS News, Americans could see increased costs of $2,000 this year due to the recent surge in gas prices. Now, some lawmakers want the federal government to offer stimulus payments or rebate checks to help reduce the heavy burden of these high gas prices.

Monthly Stimulus Checks For Gasoline

A new bill was proposed by Reps. Mike Thompson of California, John Larson of Connecticut, and Lauren Underwood of Illinois, to help families who are and will be struggling with these high gas prices. This proposed bill is called the Gas Rebate Act. According to CBS News, here is what it entails:

Under the bill, both joint and single tax filers would receive $100 each, while each dependent would also receive $100 each. In other words, a family with two kids could receive up to $300 a month in rebate checks.

These monthly checks would last through the rest of 2022 to certain Americans as long as the nation's average gas price remains above $4 a gallon. The proposed stimulus would work much like the Economic Impact Payments we received in 2020 and 2021:

$100 for single filers earning less than $75,000 and phased out to $80,000

$100 for joint filers earning more less than $150,000 and phased out at $160,000

However, this isn't the only form of relief from high gas prices that is being pushed by government officials. These include rebates of up to $360 a year for families and a rebate based on oil company profits. You can learn a bit more about these in the short video below:

When Can We Expect Relief For High Gas Prices?

That's the question everyone wants to know the answer to, right? It's unclear when and if these proposals will get past as bills at this time. However, it's a slight sigh of relief to know that government officials know that we are struggling and these higher gas prices make it so much worse for many families. Hopefully, some kind of relief will come soon to Americans, before things get worse.

