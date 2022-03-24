Recently Rescued Indiana Puppy is Ready to Steal Your Heart – Here’s How to Adopt BIXBY
Each week, as I wait to see our Thursday Pet of the Week from It Takes a Village, I think to myself, "there's no way this week's pet will be cuter than last week's." Somehow, I am proven wrong each doggone week.
I present to you BIXBY, a 3 to 4-month-old female mix who was found as a stray in Spencer County, IN. She will most likely end up being medium-sized once she stops growing. BIXBY is currently in a foster home with other dogs, and she's doing great. You can just tell from looking at her that BIXBY is a friendly and happy puppy.
BIXBY is a sweetheart, and she's ready to steal your heart! Good luck resisting those big brown eyes!
If you think you might be interested in adopting BIXBY, please go ahead and fill out an online adoption application. Once approved, you can set up a meet & greet to see if the luck of the Irish is on your side.
All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.
If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!