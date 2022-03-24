Explore One of Indiana’s Largest Urban Wetlands at 2022 Earth Day Celebration

I tell you what, I just keep learning more and more interesting things about Wesselman Wood's and their properties here in Evansville. Not long ago I wrote an article about an expansion to their Nature Playscape - that's when I learned that the playscape at the Wesselman Woods Nature preserve is one of the largest in the country, and it's getting bigger. So cool! And now, as I'm writing this article about an upcoming Earth Day event hosted by Wesselman Woods, I learned an amazing fact about another hidden gem in Evansville - the Howell Wetlands.

What's So Amazing About Howell Wetlands?

Did you know that the Howell Wetlands is the largest urban wetlands in Indiana, and it's one of only five urban wetlands parks in the entire state? It features 35 acres of marshland and includes a wide variety of habitats. You're guaranteed to see a variety of wildlife while exploring the more than two miles of hiking trails, wooden walkways, and bridges.

Howell Wetlands in Evansville Zach Straw of Straw Photography loading...

Did you also know that in all my years of living in Evansville (since 1993) I have only visited the wetlands one doggone time? Are you as disappointed in me as I am in myself? You should be.

Let's Celebrate Mother Earth on Her Big Day

Howell Wetlands Earth Day Event loading...

Wesselman Woods hosts a special community event for Earth Day each year, and in 2022, that event will take place at Howell Wetland. It's actually a two-day celebration, scheduled for Friday, April 22, and Saturday, April 23rd from 10am-2pm each day. The Earth Day event is completely FREE for anyone who would like to attend, and it will include several educational activities, along with guided hikes through the wetlands, and animal encounters.

Howell Wetlands in Evansville Zach Straw of Straw Photography loading...

This is the perfect opportunity to visit one of the neatest places in the Hoosier state, whether it's for the first or 100th time - or if you're a goober like me who has lived here for 30 years and visited only once. It's time to check it out again, don't you think?