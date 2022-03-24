Every kid looks forward to losing their first tooth right? This little girl from Kentucky lost hers in the most unfortunate way and had some explaining to do to the tooth fairy.

A MILESTONE EVENT FOR KIDS

Losing your first tooth as a kid is one of the biggest moments of your life. It's both scary and exciting because you know those teeth are worth money. All my kids were so ready to get their teeth out so they could spend the cash the tooth fairy was leaving. It truly is a rite of passage as a five or six-year-old when you prepare the note and get to place your tooth in a little box, bag, or pillow. It really is something super special.

EVERYONE HAS A TOOTH FAIRY STORY

Angel here and I have five kiddos and each of them was totally different when it came to losing their teeth. Parker wrote his first note and asked the tooth fairy to leave the cash and take his tooth. Braden tried his hardest to stay awake so he could see the tooth fairy so by the time the tooth fairy got to leave money under his pillow she was so tired she left a $20 bill instead of the normal $5. Talk about inflation for a freaking tooth! Tucker was mad the tooth fairy took his tooth and Charlotte she wrote a note politely asking if she could keep her first tooth and the money too (such a princess diva).

THE MOST HILARIOUS TOOTH FAIRY STORY EVER

My friend, Melody Gipe Hayden, has a little girl named Emma. Emma is a hoot and she had a loose tooth last week. I am assuming she didn't realize exactly how loose the tooth was because well...EMMA SWALLOWED THE TOOTH while she was eating!

Here's Emma's story;

She was eating pizza next thing you know blood is all over the pizza. We were excited hoping to find a tooth in the food, well she swallowed it. We decided it was time to negotiate with the tooth fairy. No tooth no money, so that is where the note came into to play.

MELODGY GIPE HAYDEN

Since inflation is so high it cost the tooth fairy twice the normal found rate. She was very accommodating and decided that 10.00 would work because the price of things are going up right now. I just hope she can stay in business with the Economy the way it is.

MELODGY GIPE HAYDEN

As you can see Emma was quite happy with her tooth earnings.

You gotta love those toothless grins. Do you have a tooth fairy story to share? We'd love to hear it. You can check out Emma's interview with us below.

MELODGY GIPE HAYDEN

