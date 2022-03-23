One Of Illinois’ Best Speakeasy Bars Is Hidden Behind Laundromat

Sometimes finding the 'hole in the wall' bars is one of the best experiences you'll ever have. What about a bar that's literally hidden behind a wall? Sounds mysterious!

I'm not a bar person anymore. After my sister took me out for my 21st birthday to a tiki bar in Chicago, I'll never go out again.

I ordered a drink that had a fire show on top of it, bad idea... the fire rolled off the drink and MY HAND WENT UP IN FLAMES. Of course, everybody at the bar stopped and watched as I tried putting the fire out instead of trying to help (lol).

But, I think I'll make an exception after finding this speakeasy bar in Chicago that gives guests an up-close magic show, too!

What's a speakeasy bar? Bars behind closed doors offering exclusive cocktails and food menu items in a restricted environment that is only accessible to a few.

CHICAGO MAGIC LOUNGE - 5050 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640

This speakeasy magic bar has one entrance that you're gonna say, "HOLY $%!#" when you see it. It's hidden behind a laundromat!

Yup, you're looking at the entrance: A washer and dryer door. With a push of a button, you've opened the portal to a whole new world.

Not only is the entrance pretty cool, the entire bar has character you'll fall in love with!

Their trippy bathroom is even Instagram-worthy.

This bar gives you up-close and personal magic shows you'll never find anywhere else.

Explore the ins and outs of this magical speakeasy, the venue allows guests ages 21+ AND guests 16+ with a legal guardian.

Oh, they have the flaming drinks, too... on second thought, I might not be making a trip here. So you have to tell me how it is!

Treat yourself to a night of magic! Chicago Magic Lounge has so much to offer for you and your friends. Looks like the place to be on a Saturday night!

They're open 7 nights a week and you can select the show YOU want to see here! Located at 5050 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640.

