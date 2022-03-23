Entertainers Wanted To Preform At Evansville Otters Games This Season

The Evansville Otters are looking for some live entertainment during some of their biggest nights at Bosse Field.

If you have ever been to an Evansville Otters game at historic Bosse Field in Evansville, you know that it's always a fun time. You've got the action on the field, delicious food and drinks, and also special nights where they even have fireworks after the games. It's fun for the entire family. Now, they're wanting to add a little more fun to some of their games, and it could involve you!

Get our free mobile app

I know for a fact that we have a lot of talented people here in the Evansville area. Whether you are a singer, in a band, comedian, dancer, dance team, or perhaps you have another kind of talent that is entertaining. There's so much talent in the Evansville area just waiting for an opportunity to shine. Well, you just might have that opportunity this summer!

Evansville Otters Looking For Live Entertainment

Again, if you are a singer, dancer, comedian, ventriloquist, or what have you, your opportunity to show off your skills is happening this summer at Bosse Field. The Evansville Otters are looking for live talented individuals like you to entertain the crowds on some of the busiest nights of the year in 2022. Interested in showing Evansville what you have to offer?

All you have to do is email bskinner@evansvilleotters.com with a video or description of what you do. Whether you're a solo act, group, or band, this is your opportunity to shine in front of a rowdy Bosse Field Crowd!

Oh, and if you are planning on attending an Otters home game, all 51 home games will feature some type of theme. You can take a look at the Evansville Otters 2022 Promotional Schedule by clicking here.

Reasons Why Summertime in Evansville Rocks Summertime is really when Evansville comes to life, there's always something going on! Here's 10 reasons summertime in Evansville rocks.

11Evansville Area Restaurants Offering The Best Bang for Your Buck Yelp is a useful tool to read user reviews and see what our local restaurants have to offer. Let's take a tasty look into the top 11 locally-owned restaurants that won't break the bank.