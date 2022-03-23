Kentucky 5k Run Will Have You Smelling Homecooked Barbeque As You Cross The Finish Line

What do you get when you combine a big ole' barbeque block party with hundreds of runners in one Kentucky city? You get a BBQ 5k race with a delicious ending!

WHAT IS THE BBQ 5K RACE?

For as long as I can remember The Owensboro Family YMCA has held the Bar-B-Q 5K the Saturday morning of the International Bar-B-Q Festival in Downtown Owensboro. Runners flocked from all over the world to run this road race and then prepare to stuff themselves full of some of the best barbeque this side of heaven.

Get our free mobile app

The race is 3.1 miles and takes you on a quick tour of the west side and Downtown area of Owensboro. The 5K is not just for experienced runners, anyone is welcome to join the crowd. There were be two different start times one for competitive runners and one for those just coming to spend time with their families and support the Owensboro Family YMCA.

Owensboro Family YMCA Owensboro Family YMCA loading...

WHEN & WHERE IS THE RACE?

The race will take place on Saturday, May 14, beginning at 311 West Veterans Boulevard.

Registration is open now. Here's how you can get registered according to runsignup.com

Registration Pricing:

$35 for Adults - $20 for Children 1-18 (registration will discount at the cart)

Day of Race Registration: $40

Bag pick up will be Thursday, May 12, and Friday, May 13th at Academy Sports Store from 5:00-8:00 pm.

Raceday Bag Pickup from 7-7:50 am

T-shirts (on registrations received by Monday, April 25th) and official medals will be given to all participants.

Online registration ends 5/10/22 @ 11:59 PM. See the registration table for day-of registration; $40 (check or cash only).

26 Images That Show How Owensboro Has Changed Over the Years While driving in parts of Owensboro that have undergone changes, have you ever said to yourself, "I can't remember what it used to look like here"? Well, I'm here to help.

When I Say 'Owensboro in the 1990s,' YOU Say... We're having some fun and reminiscing about the 1990s in Owensboro. And it's bringing back so many memories.